Apple Inc. (AAPL) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $123.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.87 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 135.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.77. Apple has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $136.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post $8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

In related news, insider Craig Federighi sold 70,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $9,555,833.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 439,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,512,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $9,632,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,902 shares of company stock worth $51,510,242 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 375,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,937,000 after buying an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. United Bank VA raised its stake in Apple by 21.5% in the second quarter. United Bank VA now owns 57,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Apple by 34.9% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 30,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 45.5% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

