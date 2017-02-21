Anglo American plc (NGLOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Anglo American plc (NASDAQ:NGLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Anglo American plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Anglo American plc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anglo American plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Anglo American plc (NASDAQ:NGLOY) traded up 1.22% on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 591,156 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company’s market cap is $21.44 billion.

About Anglo American plc

Anglo American plc focuses its business on its portfolio of diamonds, platinum group metals and copper. The Company’s segments include Platinum; De Beers; Copper; Nickel; Niobium and Phosphates; Iron ore and Manganese; Coal; Corporate, and others. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), which provides approximately 40% of mined platinum and its operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

