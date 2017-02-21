Anglo American plc (AAL) Earns “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.34) price target on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 44.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Anglo American plc from GBX 845 ($10.53) to GBX 975 ($12.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.02) price objective (up from GBX 940 ($11.71)) on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.96) price objective on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American plc from GBX 1,080 ($13.46) to GBX 1,330 ($16.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,162.78 ($14.49).

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) opened at 1355.1746 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,309.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,096.90. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 399.85 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,529.01. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 17.48 billion.

In other Anglo American plc news, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 807 shares of Anglo American plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,138 ($14.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,183.66 ($11,442.39).

About Anglo American plc

Anglo American plc focuses its business on its portfolio of diamonds, platinum group metals and copper. The Company’s segments include Platinum; De Beers; Copper; Nickel; Niobium and Phosphates; Iron ore and Manganese; Coal; Corporate, and others. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), which provides approximately 40% of mined platinum and its operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

