Analysts Set ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Target Price at $55.33

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered ICF International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) opened at 52.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64. ICF International has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $995.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.92.

In other ICF International news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 23,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,244,307.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,757,555.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Wasson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,525 shares of company stock worth $3,141,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in ICF International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 24.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in ICF International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc, formerly ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC, provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology and policy consulting and implementation services. It operates through professional services for government and commercial clients segment.

