Analysts Set First Republic Bank (FRC) Target Price at $92.44

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. FBR & Co upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) opened at 95.60 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $97.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business earned $599.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post $4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 4,565.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $203,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $211,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

