Analysts Set Bodycote PLC (BOY) PT at $675.33

Shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 680.36 ($8.48).

BOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.22) price objective on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote PLC from GBX 685 ($8.53) to GBX 760 ($9.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) opened at 704.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.34 billion. Bodycote PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 500.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 712.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 661.00 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 617.47.

Bodycote PLC Company Profile

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

