Analysts Expect New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) to Post $0.32 EPS

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given New Senior Investment Group an industry rank of 212 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) opened at 10.34 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $849.19 million. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company conducts its business through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. Under its Managed Properties segment, the Company operates approximately 100 properties under property management agreements with the Property Managers.

