Analysts Anticipate Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) to Announce ($0.08) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Communications Systems an industry rank of 83 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Curtis A. Sampson bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $64,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 624,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,367.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis A. Sampson bought 14,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,198.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 49,550 shares of company stock worth $240,935. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Communications Systems stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,658 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 8.09% of Communications Systems worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) opened at 4.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. Communications Systems has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock’s market capitalization is $41.83 million.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc (CSI) operates directly and through its subsidiaries located in the United States, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: Suttle, Transition Networks and JDL Technologies (JDL). The Company provides physical connectivity infrastructure products and services for global deployments of broadband networks.

