Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) opened at 82.48 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $82.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $984 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post $3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

In related news, Director John C. Hodgson sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $369,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 3,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $216,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,974. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,513,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,948,000 after buying an additional 3,872,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,465,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,216,000 after buying an additional 228,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,122,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,416,000 after buying an additional 2,617,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,425,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,198,000 after buying an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after buying an additional 439,101 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

