Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vetr raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) opened at 82.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company earned $984 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post $3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $216,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,513,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,948,000 after buying an additional 3,872,491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,122,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,416,000 after buying an additional 2,617,935 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 187.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,793,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,864,000 after buying an additional 2,473,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,053,000 after buying an additional 1,653,882 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8,570.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,067,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,513,000 after buying an additional 1,055,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

