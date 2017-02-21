AMTEK, Inc. (AME) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AMTEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AME. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AMTEK in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. RBC Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of AMTEK in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AMTEK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AMTEK from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMTEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Shares of AMTEK (NYSE:AME) opened at 54.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.11. AMTEK has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55.

AMTEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.00. The business earned $973 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.84 million. AMTEK had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMTEK will post $2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. AMTEK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.44%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $290,556.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank S. Hermance sold 335,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $18,018,491.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,735,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,223 shares of company stock valued at $18,505,928 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in AMTEK by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,571,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,162,000 after buying an additional 479,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in AMTEK by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,038,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,505,000 after buying an additional 114,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AMTEK by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,856,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after buying an additional 372,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in AMTEK by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,805,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,814,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMTEK by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,282,000 after buying an additional 2,341,543 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMTEK

AMETEK, Inc (AMETEK) is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

