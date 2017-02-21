AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMN. Benchmark Co. began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Avondale Partners downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) opened at 40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Denise L. Jackson sold 22,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $839,700.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,742.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $68,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,106.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,952 shares of company stock worth $988,119. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (AMN Healthcare) offers healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities. The Company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Healthcare Staffing Segment, Locum Tenens Staffing Segment and Physician Permanent Placement Services Segment.

