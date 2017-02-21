AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

AMAG has been the subject of several other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) opened at 24.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. The company’s market capitalization is $827.23 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $36.83.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $2.16. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post $6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/amag-pharmaceuticals-inc-amag-receives-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 881,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,642,000 after buying an additional 169,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,164,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,559,000 after buying an additional 163,791 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,337 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 103,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 268.3% in the third quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 109,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.