Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Given Underperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Wedbush currently has a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $990.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $923.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $965.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 846.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $829.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $807.38. The stock has a market cap of $585.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $672.66 and a 12-month high of $867.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post $33.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 29.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 71,762.1% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 115,537 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 144.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

