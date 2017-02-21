Alkermes PLC (ALKS) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a research note released on Thursday morning. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALKS. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Alkermes PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Alkermes PLC in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes PLC from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Alkermes PLC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) opened at 54.57 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $8.32 billion. Alkermes PLC has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $60.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business earned $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.38 million. Alkermes PLC had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes PLC will post $0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Elliot Ehrich sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $623,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,558.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Cooke sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $567,567.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,209.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,800 shares of company stock worth $12,691,263. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes PLC by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. GLG LLC increased its stake in Alkermes PLC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Alkermes PLC by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 32,204 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Alkermes PLC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $4,162,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes PLC Company Profile

Alkermes Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in researching, developing and commercializing, both with partners and on its own, pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 20 products and a clinical pipeline of product candidates that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis.

