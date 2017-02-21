Alison Cooper Sells 3,911 Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) insider Alison Cooper sold 3,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,698 ($46.08), for a total transaction of £144,628.78 ($180,200.32).

Alison Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Alison Cooper acquired 11,024 shares of Imperial Brands PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,506 ($43.68) per share, for a total transaction of £386,501.44 ($481,561.72).

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) opened at 3737.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 35.70 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,635.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,763.95. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,324.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,154.00.

Several research firms recently commented on IMB. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($63.54) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,500 ($56.07) to GBX 4,300 ($53.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,300 ($53.58) to GBX 4,400 ($54.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,130 ($51.46) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,543 ($44.14) price objective (down from GBX 4,280 ($53.33)) on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,083.07 ($50.87).

About Imperial Brands PLC

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

