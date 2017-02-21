Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 285 ($3.55) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALD. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aldermore Group PLC to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.31) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Aldermore Group PLC from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 211 ($2.63) target price on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Aldermore Group PLC from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aldermore Group PLC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 240.25 ($2.99).

Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) opened at 235.70 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 812.55 million. Aldermore Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 102.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 245.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 223.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.82.

“Aldermore Group PLC (ALD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Panmure Gordon” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/aldermore-group-plc-ald-earns-buy-rating-from-analysts-at-panmure-gordon.html.

