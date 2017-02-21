Alcoa Corp (AA) Raised to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $37.71 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Alcoa Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Alcoa Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.24.

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.21. 4,516,838 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $6.62 billion. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Alcoa Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa Corp news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $140,624.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arconic Inc. sold 23,353,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $888,114,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,958,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,821,909.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Alcoa Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Alcoa Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 37,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Alcoa Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Alcoa Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Alcoa Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

About Alcoa Corp

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

