Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wunderlich

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was upgraded by Wunderlich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

AIRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr lowered Airgain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.52 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) opened at 15.09 on Friday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 million and a P/E ratio of 106.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. Airgain’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airgain will post $0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles A. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,691.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Selbo sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,940.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc is a provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise and industrial devices. The Company’s antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways and digital televisions.

