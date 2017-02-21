Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 109.90% from the stock’s previous close.

AIMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) opened at 20.01 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $27.31. The stock’s market capitalization is $848.06 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42.

“Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/aimmune-therapeutics-inc-aimt-rating-reiterated-by-wedbush.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,949,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,207,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after buying an additional 193,272 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Allergen Research Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a therapeutic approach, including the development of product candidates, for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s therapeutic approach, which is referred to as Characterized Oral Desensitization Immunotherapy (CODIT), is a system designed to desensitize patients to food allergens using characterized biologic products, defined treatment protocols and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.