Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aimia in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.00.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) opened at 9.13 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.39 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. Aimia has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

“Aimia Inc (AIM) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James Financial, Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/aimia-inc-aim-rating-reiterated-by-raymond-james-financial-inc.html.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc is a Canada-based data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the regional business segments of Canada; the United States and Asia-Pacific (US & APAC), and Europe, the Middle-East and Africa (EMEA). In Canada, it owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program.

