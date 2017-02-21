Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) PT Lowered to C$72.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays PLC cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$81.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.75.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) opened at 61.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $78.35.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, insider Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,240.00. Also, insider Yvon Sylvestre sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.99, for a total value of C$56,232.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Company operates through three business units. The Northern Business consists of its operations in Canada and Finland.

