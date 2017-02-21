Ag Growth International Inc (AFN) PT Lowered to C$61.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) had its price objective cut by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AFN. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$44.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.89.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) opened at 52.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.48 million and a P/E ratio of 290.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of agricultural equipment. The Company focuses on grain handling, storage and conditioning products. The Company’s products service both Farm and Commercial markets, and sells to farmers, contractors and corporate entities. The Company manufactures in Canada, the United States and Europe.

