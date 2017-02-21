William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HIVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Aerohive Networks in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Aerohive Networks in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) opened at 5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. Aerohive Networks has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm’s market cap is $218.47 million.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. Aerohive Networks had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 107.34%. Aerohive Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aerohive Networks will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current year.

“Aerohive Networks’ (HIVE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/aerohive-networks-hive-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-william-blair.html.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Wilburn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 280,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Aerohive Networks by 166.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 805,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aerohive Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $3,283,000. Discovery Group I LLC raised its position in Aerohive Networks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Group I LLC now owns 4,673,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,642,000 after buying an additional 220,594 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aerohive Networks by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 564,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aerohive Networks by 246.2% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in designing and development of a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy a mobile-centric network edge. The Company’s portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and capabilities, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerohive Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerohive Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.