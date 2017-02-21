Adient PLC (ADNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adient PLC (NASDAQ:ADNT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADNT. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Adient PLC in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Adient PLC in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Adient PLC in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Adient PLC in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient PLC in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Adient PLC (NASDAQ:ADNT) opened at 64.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79. Adient PLC has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $67.43. The company’s market cap is $6.00 billion.

Adient PLC (NASDAQ:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The business earned $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adient PLC will post $9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient PLC Company Profile

Adient plc, formerly Adient Limited, is an automotive seating supplier. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: Seating and Interiors.

