Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

ADMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) remained flat at $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 175,023 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The stock’s market cap is $75.54 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Sterling Global Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation by 118.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 275,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 148,966 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M).

