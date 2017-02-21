Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

“Overwatch” and King Digital’s “Candy Crush.,” Argus’ analyst wrote.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC set a $44.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $49.79 to $50.87 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.37.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) opened at 45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.03. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business earned $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

“Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Rating Reiterated by Argus” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/activision-blizzard-inc-atvi-rating-reiterated-by-argus.html.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 5,037,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $230,085,368.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,568,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 242,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $11,102,781.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 116,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.8% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 28.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6,400.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 915,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after buying an additional 901,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 189,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of online, personal computer (PC), video game console, handheld, mobile and tablet games. The Company operates through Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision) and its subsidiaries, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard) and its subsidiaries, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.