Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their positive rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

ACOR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen and Company set a $60.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Leerink Swann restated a market perform rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) opened at 25.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The stock’s market cap is $1.15 billion.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.90 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, insider Ron Cohen sold 40,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $833,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,787,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,536,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 351,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the identification, development and commercialization of therapies that restore function and recovers the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its commercial products include Ampyra, Fampyra, Zanaflex Capsules and a generic version of the capsules, Zanaflex tablets and Qutenza.

