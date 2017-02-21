Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) opened at 6.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $239.75 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. RTW Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $120,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, GLG Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc (Abeona), formerly PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. The Company’s lead programs are ABO-101 (AA9 NAGLU) and ABO-102 (scAAV9 SGHG), adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IIIA and IIIB) in collaboration with patient advocate groups, researchers and clinicians.

