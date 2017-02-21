Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) opened at 6.00 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The company’s market capitalization is $239.75 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Knoll Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,036,000. Finally, RTW Investments LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc (Abeona), formerly PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. The Company’s lead programs are ABO-101 (AA9 NAGLU) and ABO-102 (scAAV9 SGHG), adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IIIA and IIIB) in collaboration with patient advocate groups, researchers and clinicians.

