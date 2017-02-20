Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Zoetis had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 72.96%. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis updated its FY17 guidance to $2.26-2.36 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) opened at 52.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.07. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $500,058.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 88.0% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 200,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 93,838 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen and Company raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.63.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

