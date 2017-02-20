Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zillow Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Zillow Group (NYSE:Z) opened at 35.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.44 billion. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

In other news, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 96,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $3,489,729.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $176,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

