Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Zillow Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) opened at 35.39 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. The firm’s market cap is $6.44 billion.

