Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Imperva Inc (IMPV) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperva Inc (NYSE:IMPV) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Imperva Inc. is engaged in the development of protection software and services for business applications and databases. The Company delivers innovative technology to give full audit accountability and separation of duties to meet regulatory compliance. It offers SecureSphere Data Security Suite to protect sensitive data from hackers and malicious insiders along with providing a fast and cost-effective route to regulatory compliance and establishes a repeatable process for data risk management. The Company’s SecureSphere offers database security solutions to secure sensitive data stored in databases, File Security solutions to protect sensitive files on file servers, storage devices, content repositories, and meet regulatory compliance mandates and Web Application Security solutions to protect web applications from cyber attacks. Imperva Inc. is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Imperva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie raised Imperva from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Imperva in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Imperva from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Imperva in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) opened at 45.70 on Tuesday. Imperva has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.50 billion.

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Imperva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Imperva will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark E. Kraynak sold 1,731 shares of Imperva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $79,799.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $177,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amichai Shulman sold 3,085 shares of Imperva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,986 shares of company stock valued at $470,082. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Imperva by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,077,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,343,000 after buying an additional 165,851 shares in the last quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Imperva by 893.6% in the third quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 943,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after buying an additional 848,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Imperva by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 778,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,819,000 after buying an additional 33,882 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperva by 28.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 775,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,366,000 after buying an additional 169,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Imperva by 31.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 589,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company operates in the segment of development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions that protect business critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises.

