Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Denso Corp. (DNZOY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) opened at 22.215 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. Denso Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.401 and a beta of 1.02.

