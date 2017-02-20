Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) opened at 10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Mcateer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,644.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher James Ryan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,568.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,679 shares of company stock worth $415,018. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 807.6% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 83,380 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 290,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc (Lakeland) manufactures and sells a line of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. The Company’s product categories include limited use/disposable protective clothing; high-end chemical protective suits; firefighting, flame resistant personal protective equipment (FR PPE) and heat protective apparel; reusable woven garments; high visibility clothing, and glove and sleeves.

