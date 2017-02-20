Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Forrester Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) opened at 37.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.51. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm earned $83.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.76 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Forrester Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.79%.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $317,483.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,338.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $616,406.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,240. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Forrester Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 717,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 52,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Forrester Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,202,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the third quarter worth $16,218,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Forrester Research by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc (Forrester) is a global independent research, data, and advisory services firm. The Company offers research, data, advisory and related services that are thematic, prescriptive, and executable, and that provide a perspective on the changing business environment. Its segments include Research, Product and Project Consulting.

