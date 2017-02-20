Zacks Investment Research Lowers Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (FFKT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:FFKT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FARMERS CAPITAL BANK CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Farmers Capital Bank Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:FFKT) opened at 40.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.72. Farmers Capital Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24.

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:FFKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Farmers Capital Bank Corporation had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers Capital Bank Corporation will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Farmers Capital Bank Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

In related news, CEO Lloyd C. Hillard, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Terry Bennett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Farmers Capital Bank Corporation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Farmers Capital Bank Corporation by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Farmers Capital Bank Corporation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 254,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Farmers Capital Bank Corporation by 870.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Farmers Capital Bank Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation Company Profile

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and bank-related services to customers throughout Central and Northern Kentucky. The Company’s bank subsidiaries include Farmers Bank & Capital Trust Company, United Bank & Trust Company, First Citizens Bank and Citizens Bank of Northern Kentucky, Inc The Company also owns FCB Services, Inc, a data processing subsidiary, and FFKT Insurance Services, Inc, a captive property and casualty insurance company.

