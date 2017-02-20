Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First BanCorp. (FBP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) opened at 6.55 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.11.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc sold 10,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $55,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,804,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after buying an additional 656,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $893,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

