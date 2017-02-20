Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) to Sell

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, Wunderlich lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) opened at 13.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $762.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.55. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 220,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,187.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 37.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 39.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in markets across the Mid-Atlantic United States, including Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina. The Company operates through four segments: office real estate, retail real estate, multifamily residential real estate, and general contracting and real estate services.

