Zacks: Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Given $52.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $52.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Connecticut Water Service an industry rank of 57 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter worth $242,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) opened at 53.96 on Friday. Connecticut Water Service has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $606.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Connecticut Water Service’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc is a non-operating holding company. The Company’s income is derived from the earnings of its subsidiary companies, including The Connecticut Water Company (Connecticut Water), The Maine Water Company (Maine Water), New England Water Utility Services, Inc (NEWUS) and Chester Realty Company (Chester Realty).

