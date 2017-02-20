Zacks: Analysts Set $8.92 Target Price for USA Truck, Inc. (USAK)

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) have received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. USA Truck’s rating score has improved by 22.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.92 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned USA Truck an industry rank of 250 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

USAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Avondale Partners raised USA Truck from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) opened at 9.485 on Friday. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The company’s market cap is $75.63 million.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.45. The company earned $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. USA Truck’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post $0.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Allie Craig purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $227,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,442 shares in the company, valued at $647,169.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander David Greene bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,591.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,427 shares of company stock valued at $399,388. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth $210,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc is a truckload carrier providing transportation of general commodities throughout the continental United States and into and out of portions of Mexico and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Strategic Capacity Solutions (SCS). The Trucking segment consists of truckload and dedicated freight services.

