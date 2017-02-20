Zacks: Analysts Set $36.25 Target Price for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.80 (Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $36.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Telephone and Data Systems an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Douglas D. Shuma sold 54,347 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $1,583,128.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,523.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter L. Sereda sold 29,029 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $841,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,626 shares of company stock worth $2,432,192. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 661,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 66.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 177,454 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,025.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 76,937 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 409,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) opened at 31.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.19.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company conducts its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular). It provides Wireline services, cable services and hosted and managed services, through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

