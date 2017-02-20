Zacks: Analysts Set $17.00 Target Price for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Carrols Restaurant Group an industry rank of 166 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) opened at 16.65 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $587.00 million, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, CEO Daniel T. Accordino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $345,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,989,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts all of its operations through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company operates in the hamburger category of the quick-service restaurant segment of the restaurant industry. The Company is a Burger King franchisee in the United States and operates its restaurants under the Burger King trade name.

