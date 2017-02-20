XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Citigroup Inc. set a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) opened at 49.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.45 billion. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $49.86.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/xpo-logistics-inc-xpo-rating-reiterated-by-oppenheimer-holdings-inc.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 640.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 157.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company provides supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. In the Transportation segment, it provides multiple services to facilitate the movement of raw materials, parts and finished goods.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.