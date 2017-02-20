Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Raised to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $58.18 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.28.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) opened at 60.06 on Tuesday. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business earned $586 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

In other news, Director John Michael Patterson sold 6,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 1,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $76,622.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,794,829.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,400 shares of company stock worth $3,422,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,751,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $692,919,000 after buying an additional 605,905 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Xilinx by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,617,440 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $535,913,000 after buying an additional 928,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Xilinx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,080,560 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $547,778,000 after buying an additional 490,249 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xilinx by 45.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,876,804 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $455,617,000 after buying an additional 3,097,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,808 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $380,440,000 after buying an additional 1,871,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

