World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark Co.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $25.86 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.29. Benchmark Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

WWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) opened at 22.14 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $194.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/world-wrestling-entertainment-inc-wwe-rating-reiterated-by-benchmark-co.html.

In related news, SVP Mark Kowal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $157,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Basil V. Jr. Devito sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $184,421.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,367.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 51.3% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,500,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,632,000 after buying an additional 508,611 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 6,117,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,627,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,495,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,154,000 after buying an additional 293,354 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 227,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is a media and entertainment company. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.