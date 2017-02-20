Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson set a $93.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Brean Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen and Company set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.27.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) opened at 88.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28. Workday has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $93.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $17.77 billion.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Workday had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm earned $409.60 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post $0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Vice Chairman Michael A. Stankey sold 78,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $5,266,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $223,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,097,487 shares of company stock worth $78,149,173. 41.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Workday by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Workday by 8.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. It operates in the cloud applications segment.

