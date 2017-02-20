Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will issue its Q416 quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) opened at 24.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $669.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.39%.

In other news, Director Angela A. Minas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WLKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation (Westlake). The Company operates, acquires and develops ethylene production facilities and other assets. The Company’s business and operations are conducted through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo). OpCo sells ethylene to Westlake and others, as well as sells co-products of ethylene production, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline and hydrogen.

