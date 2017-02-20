Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “WESTERN GAS PARTNERS is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WES. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Western Gas Partners, in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Gas Partners, from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners, in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners, in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation raised shares of Western Gas Partners, from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Gas Partners, currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.92.

Shares of Western Gas Partners, (NYSE:WES) opened at 65.04 on Tuesday. Western Gas Partners, has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. The company’s market capitalization is $9.29 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Western Gas Partners,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Gas Partners,’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,720.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Western Gas Partners, by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Gas Partners, by 1,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 47,594 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Western Gas Partners, during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Western Gas Partners, by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 169,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Gas Partners, by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,235,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Gas Partners, Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko), as well as third-party producers and customers.

